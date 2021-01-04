Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-TX) announced Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus as she arrived in Washington, D.C. amid the swearing-in of new Congress members.

Granger’s positive test result came after she received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that was distributed to members of Congress last month.

According to her spokesperson, Sarah Flaim, Granger was tested on Sunday and has not displayed or felt any symptoms. Flaim said of Granger:

When she arrived in DC for the beginning of the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Kay Granger was tested for coronavirus in accordance with the Attending Physician’s guidance for Members when traveling from their home state. She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined.

Granger’s spokesperson also noted that the congresswoman is “feeling great” after receiving the first dose of the vaccine last month.

“Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great,” Flaim added. “She will remain under the care of her doctor.”

Prior to knowing of her diagnosis, Granger participated in House floor votes, which was protocol. The Hill noted that members of “Congress are advised to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Washington, but can still go about their regular business while awaiting their results if they don’t have symptoms or any known exposure to the virus. The Capitol’s testing system provides results within one day at the most, although often in a matter of hours.”

Reps.-elect Maria Salazar (R-FL) and David Valadao (R-CA) also announced recently that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and they both missed the opening day of the new session on Sunday. Once cleared for travel, they will be sworn in at a later date.