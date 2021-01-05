Amarillo Homeowner Opens Fire, Kills Two Burglary Suspects

An Amarillo, Texas, homeowner armed with a handgun shot and killed two burglary suspects early Monday morning.

The homeowner confronted one of the alleged burglars around 5:20 a.m. Monday and a fight ensued, News Channel 10 reported. The second suspect allegedly began to attack the homeowner too, resulting in the homeowner opening fire.

Police arrived on scene to find both suspects dead in the driveway, News Talk 1290 said. They were identified as 27-year-old Jesus Antonio Maldonado and 43-year-old Anthony Garone Adams.

KTXS said the homeowner “was interviewed by detectives but ultimately released.” The incident will go before a Potter County grand jury.

