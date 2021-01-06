Democrat Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday he is becoming a Republican.

Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party. Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) January 6, 2021

“Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party,” Jones tweeted. “Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight.”

Other Twitter users welcomed the news:

Please run for GA Governor!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 6, 2021

You are so needed!!!! We need more leaders like you to revolutionize this party!!!! 🇺🇲 — Moonshine Mabel 🇺🇲💥 (@conservegirrl) January 6, 2021

Thank you Sir. We need more fighters like you! — Clare (@Clare90120911) January 6, 2021

Democrats, most of whom have embraced Black Lives Matter, have criticized Jones for his support for Trump.

Jones told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow in early September the Black Lives Matter organization’s goal is to “destroy the black family.”

The Georgia representative said:

[Democrats] are supporting Black Lives Matter, and Black Lives Matter is founded to really — its goal is to destroy the black family, because this was founded by lesbians who push a transgender agenda. If that’s what they want to do, fine. I’m not beating up on them. I wouldn’t attack them. I don’t hate them. I welcome them to my dinner table, but they’re destroying the black family, the male, the heterosexual male.

“All fathers should be there for their children, but the black male heterosexual is under attack, now,” he continued. “That destroys the black family, and the Democratic Party, I cannot go with that.”

.@HawleyMO, make it a federal hate crime to attack anyone based on their party affiliation or political ideology! That will stop these thugs. @LindseyGrahamSC @SenatorTimScott. https://t.co/0EnxODy94D — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) January 6, 2021

Jones, who was also a featured speaker during the Republican National Convention, added that Antifa is a “domestic terrorist organization.”

When Jones left the White House in the final evening of the convention, protesters pushed against him and attempted to block him from being able to walk further.

“You’re a f**king disgrace!” a protester yelled at him.