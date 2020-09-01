Vernon Jones: Goal of Black Lives Matter Is to Destroy the Black Family

The goal of the Black Lives Matter campaign and organization is to “destroy the black family,” said State Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA) on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily in an interview with host Alex Marlow.

“[Democrats] are supporting Black Lives Matter, and Black Lives Matter is founded to really — its goal is to destroy the black family, because this was founded by lesbians who push a transgender agenda,” Jones stated. “If that’s what they want to do, fine. I’m not beating up on them. I wouldn’t attack them. I don’t hate them. I welcome them to my dinner table, but they’re destroying the black family, the male, the heterosexual male.”

Jones noted Democrats’ political alignment with Black Lives Matter.

“All fathers should be there for their children, but the black male heterosexual is under attack, now. That destroys the black family, and the Democratic Party, I cannot go with that.”

Antifa is a “domestic terrorist organization,” Jones added.

Black Lives Matter founders declares its opposition to the nuclear family on the “What We Believe” page of its website. It omits fathers in its prescription for social reorganization. “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

Black Lives Matter’s website states: “We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cis-gender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

Heterosexuality must not be a norm, according to Black Lives Matter. “We foster a queer‐affirming network,” states the organization. “When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of hetero-normative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”

Jones was a featured speaker during last week’s Republican National Convention, where he expressed his support for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

