Failed U.S. Senate and presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of an “attempt at sedition” for objecting to the counting of 2020 electoral college votes, claiming his action served to “inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup.”

It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup. https://t.co/AGj44pipsd — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 6, 2021

O’Rourke responded to Cruz’s tweet in which the senator spoke about the chaos at the U.S. Capitol, urging peacefulness and praising the Capitol police.

“Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high,” Cruz posted. “Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.”

In response to O’Rourke’s accusations, Cruz responded:

Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation.#EPluribusUnum.