Chuck Schumer Calls on Pence to Remove Trump from Office

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on Vice President Mike Pence Thursday to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

Schumer, the soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader, called the chaos that erupted on Wednesday an “insurrection.”

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.”

The Senate Democrat leader said Pence and the president’s Cabinet should remove Trump from office using the 25th Amendment.

“The quickest and most effective way – it can be today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment,” Schumer said. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president”:

NEW: Schumer calls for Trump's impeachment and removal pic.twitter.com/xXVZG0LR5q — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 7, 2021

Schumer’s statement follows as Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) became the first Republican lawmaker to call for invoking the 25th Amendment to be used against the president.

“The president caused this. The president is unfit, and the president is unwell. And the president now must relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily,” Kinzinger said about the unrest that erupted Wednesday.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

After the chaos started to subside in Washington, DC, Congress certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Pence presided over the joint session of Congress that certified the election.

Trump said he will move towards an orderly transition with President-elect Joe Biden.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump wrote in a statement Thursday.

The president added, “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” he wrote.