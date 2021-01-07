Washington, D.C.’s leading federal prosecutor did not rule out charging President Donald Trump following the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the president.

In a Thursday press call, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters that the Department of Justice will consider lodging criminal charges targeting any individual for playing a role in Wednesday’s riot. At one point, one reporter asked if President Trump could face charges, to which Sherwin replied: “I don’t want to sound like broken record. We’re looking at all actors here.”

“Anyone who had a role and where the evidence fits a crime,” he added.

Sherwin also said prosecutors filed 55 criminal cases in last 36 hours.

“I think that’s a good start, but in no regard is that the end. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser late Wednesday extended a public emergency for 15 days, blaming President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to breach the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day, resulting in the death of a woman and at least 52 arrests.

One woman was fatally shot by Capitol police. Three others died due to medical emergencies, police said.

Bowser announced the emergency order extension during a press conference, stating it will run through he inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20 to ensure peace and security in the city.

The UPI contributed to this report.