Report: Officer Dies Following ‘Events Stemming from’ Capitol Riots

CNN is reporting that a Capitol Police officer died Thursday following “events stemming from” Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

CNN noted the officer “is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day’s violence.”

A US Capitol Police officer involved in the riots at the Capitol yesterday has died, according to two USCP sources — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 7, 2021

The United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, released a statement Thursday indicating that over 50 officers from the Capitol police and Metropolitan police forces were injured during the riots.

Sund retired on Thursday afternoon amid an avalanche of complaints over the way Capitol security was handled during the riots.

