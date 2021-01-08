Andrew Cuomo Calls for Trump to Resign or Be Impeached

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday called on President Donald Trump to resign or be impeached after the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week.

“I call on President Trump to resign,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter, adding, “If he refuses, I call for impeachment.”

