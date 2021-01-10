U.S. House Democratic chair Hakeem Jeffries on Saturday set out his plans to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office, saying the occupant of the White House is guilty of inciting sedition.

Calling President Trump “treasonous” and “a clear and present danger,” Jeffries (D-NY) made his call on the steps of New York City Hall.

“Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately, he should be impeached, convicted and thrown out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and forever banished to the dustbin of history,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Trump has just 11 days left in office, but Jeffries said every hour poses a potential danger.

Jeffries then made clear the process he intends to follow, saying “On Monday, a privileged resolution will be introduced that will charge the President of the United States with inciting sedition.”

“He should resign immediately. He is a clear threat to our democracy,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in support of Jeffries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio added his voice to the chorus of disapproval, saying “Anyone who is that treasonous, anyone who has lost control of his mental abilities as to start an insurrection against the United States should not have his finger on the nuclear button.”