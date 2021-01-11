The Washington Monument is temporarily shutting down through January 24 because of groups that reportedly “continue to threaten to disrupt” the upcoming inauguration, the National Park Service announced on Monday.

According to the National Park Service, the National Mall and Memorial Parks “is implementing temporary closures of National Park Service public facilities, parking areas and roadways in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources,” attributing the decision to “groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots” continuing to “threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021.”

“This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas,” the National Park Service said, announcing the closure of the Washington Monument, which will take remain in effect Monday, January 11, through Sunday, January 24.

The agency added that it “may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources” as well and noted that the closures could be extended if threats persist.

Biden’s inauguration is expected to be relatively unconventional because of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and heavy restrictions in the nation’s capital. The inaugural parade, for example, will be virtual.

“There are many grand traditions to the inaugural, and we plan to honor them by highlighting more of our nation’s people than ever before while keeping everyone safe,” Tony Allen, the inaugural committee’s chief executive officer, said.

According to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News, “armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.”