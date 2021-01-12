Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday held a press conference, where he insisted that those who took part in storming the United States Capitol should be placed on the “no-fly list.”

“Any of those who were inside the Capitol should not be able to fly and should be placed on the no-fly list,” Schumer said. “We are calling on the authorities, FBI, TSA, Department of Homeland Security to put them on the no-fly list immediately.”

NEW: Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for members of violent mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol to be placed on the no-fly list. "We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage." https://t.co/tR8bFxPlYF pic.twitter.com/Xkx298cUyD — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2021

“Amidst the continued threat of future violence, online, the federal government’s own concerns, I spoke to [FBI] Director [Christopher] Wray about this twice in the last few days,” Schumer added. “We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane, cause more violence and more damage.”

Schumer continued his discussion, saying those that took part in the storming of the Capitol are a “threat to the homeland.”

“These individuals are a threat to the homeland, as defined by the law; the law allows this and they should be placed on the no-fly list,” Schumer concluded.

