An executive with the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency, which lobbies nations to accept mass migration, is expected to join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Katie Tobin, external relations officer for the UN Refugee Agency, is reportedly likely to get a spot on Biden’s National Security Council overseeing transborder security. Tobin’s appointment would be one of many where insiders in the Washington, D.C., beltway and global organizations are filling spots in the incoming Biden administration.

The appointment of Tobin would also indicate Biden’s effort to wipe out most of the reforms implemented by President Trump, including fraud reduction at the United States-Mexico border and increased vetting in the refugee resettlement program.

Tobin’s resumé includes representing migrants in their asylum and deportation cases, as well as a refugee officer with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Obama administration.

The UN Refugee Agency has long opposed most efforts to limit, reduce, or prevent mass migration to the U.S. despite national security issues and its wage-crushing impact on the domestic labor market.

The agency, for instance, most recently denounced Trump’s tightening of asylum rules at the southern border in order to prevent fraud and reduce illegal immigration. Likewise, the agency slammed Trump’s major asylum reforms in 2018 that led to a record low in asylum fraud.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.