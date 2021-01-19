Some school districts in Texas will not livestream Joe Biden’s inauguration in the name of “protecting students from potential unforeseen disruption.”

KRLD reported, “School districts across north Texas won’t be showing tomorrow’s Inauguration happening in Washington D.C. to students live, saying they are worried about possible violence because of on-going threats from extremist groups.”

The Plano ISD said it will not show the ceremony in the name of of “protecting” the young adults and in an effort to “ensure equitable access in learning experiences”.

A teacher in the Keller ISD told NBC 5 a note was sent home telling parents the inauguration “would be recorded, edited, and not be shown live to students.”

“Why is our sense heightened for this inauguration versus any other one that’s a legitimate conversation and concern but why is that the case?” parent John Buckner asked the news station.

“My question when I received this email was who is this protecting? Who benefits from the ability to opt-out of the event?”

School workers said after the Capitol riot, the intent is to shield students.

“Is there the possibility of their being violence or something that may traumatize a child, especially one where we don’t know what other traumas they’ve been exposed to in their childhood?” child psychologist Anastasia Taylor told NBC 5. “Being able to see conflict and discuss how if we disagree or not agree with how the conflict was handled how they’re voicing their disagreements.”

The Richardson school district is increasing its police presence “amid concerns of potential unrest surrounding the presidential inauguration,” the Dallas News reported.

“Our schools are safe places and as hard as we have worked this year to keep the virus out of our schools, we will work to keep our schools safe, and to keep hate and violence out of our schools,” Superintendent Jeannie Stone said.

“The actions our young people have seen play out in the media…have been difficult to process,” she said. “But we want our students to know that we are here and that we are going to keep them safe.”

The Radford, Virginia, school district will be closing altogether for the day, WSLS reported.

Citing rumored “violent protests in many states as well as the District of Columbia,” Superintendent Rob Graham said it “is in the best interest of the entire school community.”