WATCH: Shootout Between Homeowner and Alleged Intruder

Surveillance video from a Hesperia, California, home shows a shootout Monday morning between a homeowner and an alleged intruder.

ABC 7 reports that homeowner says he awoke to the sound of someone trying to kick in his front door.

The homeowner said, “I see him – he’s trying to kick the door in, demanding to come in. Then I see him pull out a gun.”

The homeowner responded by putting his family in a room away from the front door, then grabbing a gun and running to confront the alleged intruder.

A shootout ensued and the suspect fled the scene:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hesperia Police reported the alleged intruder, 39-year-old Erick Contreras, was later taken into custody at “a residence in the 18000 block of Albany Street.”

Police have yet to ascertain a motive for the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.