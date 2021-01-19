WATCH: Shootout Between Homeowner and Alleged Intruder

Surveillance video from a Hesperia, California, home shows a shootout Monday morning between a homeowner and an alleged intruder.
ABC 7 reports that homeowner says he awoke to the sound of someone trying to kick in his front door.
The homeowner said, “I see him – he’s trying to kick the door in, demanding to come in. Then I see him pull out a gun.”
The homeowner responded by putting his family in a room away from the front door, then grabbing a gun and running to confront the alleged intruder.
A shootout ensued and the suspect fled the scene:
Hesperia Police reported the alleged intruder, 39-year-old Erick Contreras, was later taken into custody at “a residence in the 18000 block of Albany Street.”
Police have yet to ascertain a motive for the incident.
