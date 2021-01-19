WATCH: Shootout Between Homeowner and Alleged Intruder

Getty Images
Getty
AWR Hawkins

Surveillance video from a Hesperia, California, home shows a shootout Monday morning between a homeowner and an alleged intruder.

ABC 7 reports that homeowner says he awoke to the sound of someone trying to kick in his front door.

The homeowner said, “I see him – he’s trying to kick the door in, demanding to come in. Then I see him pull out a gun.”

The homeowner responded by putting his family in a room away from the front door, then grabbing a gun and running to confront the alleged intruder.

A shootout ensued and the suspect fled the scene:


Hesperia Police reported the alleged intruder, 39-year-old Erick Contreras, was later taken into custody at “a residence in the 18000 block of Albany Street.”

Police have yet to ascertain a motive for the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.