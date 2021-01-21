President Joe Biden faced backlash for removing his mask while visiting the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday evening, hours after signing a mandate requiring masks on federal property to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Wearing masks isn't a partisan issue — it's a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That's why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It's time to mask up, America. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue – it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America,” Biden wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

Conservatives were quick to point out the discrepancy, posting videos of Biden visiting the Lincoln Memorial without his mask:

Does Joe Biden’s new executive order mandating masks on federal property not apply to Joe Biden while he’s on federal property? Because here he is at the Lincoln Memorial with no mask just hours after signing it. pic.twitter.com/NpGcKyMriA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2021

“Does Joe Biden’s new executive order mandating masks on federal property not apply to Joe Biden while he’s on federal property? Because here he is at the Lincoln Memorial with no mask just hours after signing it,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk tweeted:

Biden signed a mask mandate requiring everyone who is on federal land to have to wear masks. Here is Biden tonight at the Lincoln Memorial, which is on federal land, not wearing a mask: https://t.co/Q1T01mrq29 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2021

“Biden signed a mask mandate requiring everyone who is on federal land to have to wear masks. Here is Biden tonight at the Lincoln Memorial, which is on federal land, not wearing a mask,” The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra echoed.

The Biden executive order is known as the “100-day masking challenge,” which would require social distancing and masks in all federal buildings, on all federal land, and on airlines, trains, and interstate transit systems.

Federal employees and contractors would also be required to wear masks in the workplace.

Biden’s order also urges states to put their own mandates into place if they have not already done so.