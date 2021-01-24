Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday and spoke about new policies under President Joe Biden and efforts to provide for the National Guard troops stationed in Washington, DC, prior to the inauguration.

“It’s obvious that the Democrats are just trying to play political theatre with our nation’s soldiers,” Cawthorn told host Matthew Boyle. “They’re trying to have the optic that our nation is in turmoil and in a very difficult place.”

“They have been doing an incredible job,” Cawthorn said of the troops. “These liberal lawmakers came down, took selfies with these troops, acted like they loved them. But, as soon as all the cameras went away, cause it was just the Democrats in Washington, they very quickly cast them to the side. They were upset that many of them weren’t wearing masks.”

Cawthorn also drew reference to a situation involving Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) and a National Guard member over a mask dispute.

Breitbart News reported on the incident between Keating and a National Guard member at a Dunkin’ Donuts cafe in a Capitol grounds building on Thursday morning, where Keating saw a maskless member of the National Guard and commented out loud that masks were required to be worn at all times in a federal building.

Keating has confirmed that interaction, however he denied his comment on masks being worn led to the relocation of National Guard members to a parking garage.

Cawthorn said he was made aware of the situation involving the troops as he scrolled through social media and began to “see a bunch of troops lined up against concrete walls and sleeping on the cold concrete floor.”

“As quickly as we can, we called every single Papa John’s we could,” Cawthorn said, commending Papa John’s for its effort to “put everything aside” and give priority to those serving in our nation’s capital, adding that when the pizzas were delivered it “boosted morale.”

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office. No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress Our Troops deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4attFqhRRJ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021

Asked about new Biden policies which have resulted in the loss of American jobs, Cawthorn stated he wants to work with across the aisle with members of Congress, however he said it has “become increasingly clear” that Democrats will only work with Republicans if they “bend the knee.”

“Their version of unity is the Soviet version of unity where there’s no voice of dissent,” Cawthorn said. “They’re literally trying to kick me out of Congress for my last three floor debates. People like myself, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, all great people. They’re trying to kick us out of Congress because we’re willing to stand up to them and call this out.”

“As soon as he got that pen in his hand he started signing the most radical and ridiculous bills you could ever imagine, executive orders,” Cawthorn said, saying that Biden is “forcing young girls to have to compete against biological men who have extremely large levels of testosterone…”

Cawthorn also spoke on his personal story, detailing his journey to the House of Representatives, where he serves as the youngest member. For Cawthorn’s full remarks with Breitbart News, click here.

