Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Monday evening warned that failure to hold former President Trump accountable, via impeachment and conviction, for the January 6 Capitol protest would set a “dangerous precedent,” as other members of the “Squad” demand the Senate to “convict” Trump and investigate and expel GOP members of Congress.

House impeachment managers delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday evening, which charges the former president with “incitement of insurrection” for the Capitol protest that occurred as members of Congress gathered to certify the electoral votes on January 6. The formal trial is not expected to begin until the week of February 8.

Far-left members of the “Squad,” who have blamed Trump and a handful of GOP lawmakers for the chaos that descended upon the Capitol, reemphasized the importance, they say, of holding them accountable as the trial draws closer.

“Nobody is above the law, no matter the person or the timing. Failure to hold those who would incite terror on others to overthrow an election process that has worked for over 230 yrs would set a dangerous precedent,” Tlaib remarked following the news of impeachment managers transferring the article of impeachment to the upper chamber:

Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said that the Senate must convict Trump and added that the House should pass her resolution “to investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who sabotaged our democracy and incited the insurrection”:

“‘When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked…what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?'” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said, quoting the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD):

“Yes, inciting and participating in an insurrection against the US government should get you cancelled, impeached, expelled and jailed,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) added, responding to a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who remarked that impeachment is the “zenith of cancel culture”:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not said if he will vote to convict the former president but reportedly told GOP colleagues that the vote will be a “vote of conscience.”