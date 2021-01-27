Homeowner Returns Fire, Killing One of Two Alleged Intruders

A homeowner in Moss Point, Mississippi, returned gunfire Sunday night, killing one of two alleged home intruders.

WXXV reports a 911 call reporting “shots fired” came in about 6:30 p.m. Responding officers found an alleged intruder dead in the road and learned he was one of suspects who had allegedly attempted a break-in.

The two alleged intruders were met at the door by the homeowner, at which time one of the alleged intruders shot the homeowner. The homeowner then returned fire, striking one of the alleged intruders and killing him.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital, where he “was treated and released.”

The Sun Herald reports that Moss Point Mayor Mario King indicated the alleged home invasion involved minors. He reacted to the incident by by putting an 8 p.m. curfew in place for individuals under the age of 18.

