Homeowner Discovers Alleged Intruder, Shoots Him Dead

A University City, Missouri, homeowner discovered an alleged intruder on his property over the weekend and shot him dead.

KMOV4 reports the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday, and responding officers found the body of the alleged intruder in a detached garage. KSDK notes the homeowner told police he discovered the alleged intruder in that garage.

The homeowner indicated that the tried to get the alleged intruder to leave, but he would not. A struggle then ensued, at which time the homeowner shot the suspect.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The St. Louis Dispatch explains the shooting is being investigate by the “University City Police as well as the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.