Joe Biden: My Executive Orders Eliminating ‘Bad Policy’ from Donald Trump

President Joe Biden defended on Tuesday the number of executive orders and actions he has signed in the first weeks of his administration.

“I want to make it clear. There’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I sign,” he said. “I’m not making the law. I’m eliminating bad policy.”

Since Biden was inaugurated, he has signed 45 executive orders, actions, and memorandums, a record for an incoming president of the United States.

At every event, Biden purposefully challenged former President Donald Trump’s agenda at every opportunity.

Biden commented on Trump after he signed three additional executive orders on immigration, reversing his efforts to secure the border and limit abuse of the asylum system by smugglers and human traffickers.

President Biden said his executive order would work to “remove the stain” that Trump left on the reputation of the United States.

“We’re going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration and literally, not figuratively, rip children from the arms of their families, the mothers and fathers of the border with no plan,” Biden said.