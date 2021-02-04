Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was censured Wednesday by the La Salle County Republican Central Committee over his decision to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the La Salle County Republicans said 88% percent of the group supported censuring Kinzinger and that the committee “has received unsolicited support for the censure from over 40 county Republican Central Committees around the state of Illinois.”

