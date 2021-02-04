House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday shut down Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) request to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of committee hearings.

Gaetz, during a hearing on new House rules, put in a request to have the Pledge of Allegiance recited at the beginning of hearings, an idea Nadler considered to be “unnecessary.”

“I want to extend a welcome to the new committee members,” Gaetz said, shortly before making the request. “I’m grateful to be back on this august committee and I understand and appreciate the significance and importance of the work that we do.”

“I just think it would be nice in the spirit of national unity and national pride, which I know we all aspire to do to a greater extent, that at the beginning of each meeting, the chair — or one of the designees of the chair — would have the opportunity to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance,” Gaetz continued.

Gaetz made the request in an effort to show Americans that Congress is “working together on some things.”

“We’re all aware that in these times, it’s important for the country to see members of congress working together on some things, and while I know we can deal with divisive issues in the committee, uh, it would be my hope we could start every committee with a great unifying, patriotic moment,” Gaetz concluded. “I yield back.”

“And the gentleman yields back,” Nadler responded. “I recognize myself to speak in opposition to the amendment. It’s unnecessary.”

