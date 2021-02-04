The honeymoon already appears to be over for His Fraudulency Joe Biden, whose job approval rating in the latest Quinnipiac poll is under 50 percent — just 49 percent.

His Fraudulency’s disapproval rating is 36 percent.

What makes this significant is that Quinnipiac is a left-wing pollster, one of the most unreliable and rigged pollsters in America. If Quinnipiac is showing China Joe only at 49 percent, that’s worth passing along.

If you want to know how rigged this poll is, check out the underlying numbers…

On the issues, this poll says big majorities approve of Biden’s left-wing policies…

On his handling of the response to the coronavirus, Americans approve 61 – 29 percent.

As for Biden’s personal traits, Americans say:

60 – 36 percent that he cares about average Americans;

58 – 36 percent that he is level headed;

54 – 39 percent that he has good leadership skills;

53 – 39 percent that he is honest.

“Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support the Biden administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the poll found, “as 68 percent say they support it and 24 percent oppose it.”

A whopping 63 percent support Biden returning to the Paris Accords (even though Global Warming is a hoax), 56 percent approve of Biden halting border wall construction, 65 percent say they want illegal aliens to remain in the country and apply for U.S. citizenship, and 57 percent are happy Biden ended President Trump’s ban on countries that import terrorists.

Does anyone honestly believe this after the squeaky close presidential election we just had?

Oh, and 64 percent say the Republican Party is headed in the wrong direction.

With numbers like this, how did His Fraudulency only rate a 49 percent approval rating?

See, nothing makes sense with these rigged polls, but as you can see, Quinnipiac wants to make very clear that left-wing ideas are INSANELY popular with the American people, even though they almost always lose at the actual ballot box — including same-sex marriage in California.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,075 U.S. adults nationwide between January 28 and February 1 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

It’s all rigged.

The whole system is rigged.

