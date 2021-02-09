President Joe Biden said that he would not watch the Senate impeachment hearings for former President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday, suggesting he had more important things to do.

“I am not…look I told you before, I have a job. My job is to keep people,” Biden said. “We have already lost over 450,000 people and we could lose a whole lot more if we don’t act and act decisively and quickly.”

He said that the job of impeachment was up to the Senate and that he would focus on controlling the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding the economy.

“The Senate has their job and they are about to begin it and I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well,” he said. “That’s all I am going to say about impeachment.”

Biden spoke to reporters at a meeting with business leaders to discuss his planned $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package.

“I think we’re in a position to think big and move big and move in a direction that can not only get the economy on its feet, but we have to get people well before we get them on their feet,” he said.

But the president then appeared to contradict himself, suggesting that the United States had to work on rebuilding the economy at the same time as the fight against the virus continued.

“We have to deal at the same time with employment … business, growth, and the economy,” he said. “We can’t get everyone well and then move on the economy. We have to move quickly on both.”

Biden met with Jamie Dimon, the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase; Tom Donohue, the CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Doug McMillon, the President and CEO of Walmart; Sonia Syngal, the President and CEO of Gap, Inc.; and Marvin Ellison, the President and CEO of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

“We have a whole range of issues, but they are all soluble. I think that they are all in our capacity,” Biden said.