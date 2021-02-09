Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer, Bruce Castor, argued Tuesday that Democrats were trying to impeach him because they did not want him running for office again.

“Let’s understand why we are really here,” Castor said during the Senate trial. “We are really here because the majority of the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future.”

Castor argued that House Democrats were afraid of the American people if they were this concerned about Trump’s political future.

He pointed to a rich history of past presidents getting voted out of office by the American people after one term for a president that was much different.

“It happens. The people get tired of an administration they don’t want and they know how to change it and they just did,” he said, referring to the results 2020 election of President Joe Biden.

Referring to Biden, Castor continued, “He’s down there on Pennsylvania Ave right now probably wondering how come none of my stuff is happening up at the Capitol.”

Democrats, he argued, should allow the people to decide whether Trump should ever be president again, not just the representatives and senators in Congress.

“So why think that they won’t know how to do it in 2024 if they want to? he asked. “Or is that what the fear is … that the people in 2024, in fact, will want to change and will want to go back to Donald Trump and not the current occupant of the White House, President Biden.

Historically, Castor said, the American people were trusted with the decision about whether a president deserved to get re-elected or not.

“It has worked 100 percent of the time,” he said. “One hundred percent of the time in the United States, when the people had been fed up with and had enough of the occupant of the White House they changed the occupant of the White House.”