NM Democrat Pushes to Bar Residents Building Firearms from Gun Kits

New Mexico State Rep. Tara L. Lujan (D-District 48) is pushing legislation to bar state residents from building firearms in their homes from gun kits.

Lujan’s Bill, House Bill 166, would mandate New Mexicans acquire a license before building a firearm in their home.

The language of HB166 makes clear using a 3D printer to build guns without a license would also be prohibited:

It is an offense for a person to use a three-dimensional printer or similar device to manufacture or produce a firearm or firearm component unless that person is a federally licensed gun dealer or manufacturer. It is an offense for a person to possess, sell, offer to sell, transfer, purchase or receive a firearm manufactured or produced using a three-dimensional printer or similar device by a person who is not a federally licensed gun dealer or manufacturer.

KOB spoke with Lujan about her gun control bill and she suggested allowing firearms to built from kits and parts provides a way for prohibited gun possessors to get around other laws: “Anyone with code or instruction, a three-dimensional printer may do this today, including minors, felons, sex offenders or others that would otherwise be prohibited from owning, possessing, selling or buying a firearm,”

Michael Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety attended a NM House Committee meeting to voice support for HB166.

Although the bill passed the Committee by a vote of 3-2, there was pushback from pro-Second Amendment attendees. One attendee said, “This legislation is a disaster. This legislation continues to infringe on our rights. And furthermore, it creates kind of an eerie feeling that this is actually going to try and do something that will protect New Mexicans,”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.