Watch Live: Day Four of Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will begin the fourth day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump Friday afternoon.

Friday will feature Trump’s defense will argue that the 45th president did not incite an insurrection on January 6, when Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

Trump’s legal team will contend that impeaching a former president is unconstitutional, there was no due process during the impeachment proceedings, Trump was merely exercising his First Amendment rights, and Democrats are guilty of controversial speech and refused to concede elections in the past.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.