Former President Donald Trump celebrated his second impeachment acquittal after his Senate trial concluded on Saturday.

The former president asserted that Congressional Democrats pursued the ongoing “witch hunt” because nearly 75 million Americans voted for his re-election.

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote. “No president has ever gone through anything like it.”

The Senate vote failed 57-43, ending the trial to impeach the former president. The vote failed to meet the two-thirds majority threshold needed to impeach Trump, but seven Republicans joined Democrats in finding the former president guilty.

The failed impeachment attempt means that Trump can theoretically run again for president, something Democrats and some establishment Republicans were eager to prevent

Trump signaled a future in politics but not necessarily through elected office.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he wrote. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.”

The former president noted that it was a “sad commentary” that Democrats were given a free pass to riot, defame law enforcement, cheer on violent mobs, and excuse violence throughout the summer during the Black Lives Matter protests while trying to “persecute, blacklist, cancel, and suppress” him and his supporters.

President Trump thanked members of Congress who stood for the Constitution and those American citizens who supported him through the process, and he shamed Democrats for pursuing the trial.

“I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times,” he said.