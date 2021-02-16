Nolte – Report: Lincoln Project’s Gay Interns Subjected to Harassment, Slurs

If you connect the dots of these various reports about the disgraced Lincoln Project super PAC, what you find is a far-left institution dedicated to harassing and humiliating its gay employees.

To begin with, it sounds as though Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver, who only recently resigned in disgrace, not only made it a practice to seek out and hire young, gay men for jobs and internships, he did so in order to create his own concubine to allegedly prey on.

Secondly, according to GOP super-consultant Karl Rove, Weaver’s alleged behavior has been an “open secret” in D.C. since at least 1988. Even so, Lincoln Project cofounder Steve Schmidt (who resigned in disgrace last week) still chose to go into business with Weaver and still claims he knew nothing about Weaver’s alleged behavior until this year.

How is it possible for Schmidt to be a Rove protégé and not know about Weaver?

Nevertheless, various reports from multiple sources claim that at the very least, Lincoln Project management knew of Weaver’s alleged predations and harassment for months and months and months before Weaver was supposedly forced to go on leave in August of 2020.

So, just to begin with, the Lincoln Project appears to be some sort of grooming operation where gay young men are brought in for John Weaver’s personal sexual pleasure.

It gets worse…

According to The 19th, on top of allegedly being preyed on by Weaver, the Lincoln Project’s gay interns and employees were subjected to a “toxic” work environment where sexism and anti-gay slurs were the norm:

Young men were “wizards” while young women were “girls.” Political rivals were “pussies” or “cocksuckers” or “faggots.” By the time the staff convened in Park City, the situation had become so “toxic,” according to more than a dozen accounts, that at least two co-founders, neither of whom remain at the project, had tried unsuccessfully to intervene to improve working conditions.

Can you imagine what these poor guys went through? On one level, you work for a company where everyone enables your boss to sexually harass and groom you. On another level, you got all these macho assholes running around calling people “faggots.”

Well, this is what happens when evil people like Weaver and Schmidt and Rick Wilson know no one will ever hold them accountable for anything. When the establishment media love you, you never have to fear any kind of accountability and the result is exactly something like this… Terrible, power-mad, narcissists lining their pockets and preying on the weak while at the same time demeaning them in a toxic workplace.

How revealing is this from The 19th:

A frequent quip from Schmidt overheard by multiple people was that the Lincoln Project was his vehicle to achieve “generational wealth.”

Bigots and grifters and sexual abuse-enablers… Welcome to the D.C. establishment!

You know, I spent 17 years in the bill collection business. If you want to talk about a rough group of aggressive, working class guys with no filters, that was the place to be. But as rowdy or angry or crazy as things sometimes got, I don’t ever remember things getting toxic or to a point where a poisonous environment was created or allowed. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of people said and did things they shouldn’t have, but as far as an environment… No.

If it weren’t for new media journalist Ryan Girdusky reporting these allegations, these Lincoln Project monsters, under the correct belief the establishment media would always protect them no matter what, would still be lining their pockets and allegedly allowing their young, gay employees to be preyed upon as they demeaned them throwing around words like “faggot.”

When you are in the D.C. Club, you never have to fear media accountability (just ask Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home victims — oh, wait you can’t. They’re all dead), and when evil men have no fear of accountability, you get Project Lincoln and Jeffrey Epstein and, and, and…

