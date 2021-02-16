Politico’s Playbook PM outlined on Tuesday President Biden’s gun control push to date, describing it as a confusing mix of promises and pledges without any real action taken.

The Politico memo opens:

On Feb. 20, 2020, President JOE BIDEN made this ironclad: “My first day of office, I’m going to send a bill to the Congress repealing the liability protection for gun manufacturers, closing the background check loopholes and waiting period.” It didn’t happen. [Emphasis is original]

The memo goes on to explain that Biden’s failure to keep his day-one pledge on gun control resulted in gun control proponents demanding action. And on Sunday, February 14, 2021, they got a response from Biden, who put forward a list of gun controls he wants to see Congress enact.

Those controls are background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, and a repeal of the Law Protection of Commerce in Arms Act.

But Politico points out that despite Biden’s push, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there is no legislation.

Psaki said, “It is a priority to him on a personal level, but I don’t have a prediction for you or a preview for you on a timeline of a package and certainly not what it would look like and how it would go through Congress.”

