The Conservative Action Project, a coalition of conservative groups and leaders, released a memorandum entitled: “Neera Tanden is Unfit to Lead the Office of Management and Budget.”
The coalition hopes to disseminate the memo across social media and other platforms to put pressure on Senators to oppose President Joe Biden nominating Tanden, who has a far-left policy record, including during her tenure as president of the left-wing Center for American Progress.
The memo stated:
Conservatives strongly oppose the confirmation of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
It is critical that the OMB director lead the agency with sound judgment, as well as bipartisan civility. Tanden has shown neither.
A 2018 report found Tanden mishandled the personal details of a sexual harassment allegation at the Center for American Progress, the organization which she led. She is also accused of pushing or hitting a reporter during her tenure as a senior aide to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
As House Budget Committee Republicans recently noted, “it would be the height of irresponsibility to put someone with this documented managerial record in the top leadership role at a major federal agency, responsible for hundreds of civil servants, putting at risk the rights and protections guaranteed to the employers of OMB.”
Tanden also has significant financial ties to Wall Street financiers, Silicon Valley, defense contractors, the health care industry, and foreign governments – all of whom made substantial donations to Center for American Progress under Tanden’s leadership. These companies include, but are not limited to, Facebook, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Bain Capital, Blackstone, Evercore, Walmart, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Northrup Grumman, and Devry Education Group. Such entanglements raise concerns of who would have access and influence to OMB under her watch.
Finally, Tanden has also demonstrated deeply partisan behavior, regularly taking to social media to attack Republican office holders rather than work with them to build coalitions toward public policy goals. She has called Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) “the worst,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) “a fraud,” stated that “vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz,” and called Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “Moscow Mitch” and “Voldemort.” She has publicly insinuated that Russia helped the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Tanden has also stated that Republican Party’s “capacity for evil knows no bounds.”
Neera Tanden has not demonstrated the judgment, civility, or disposition to lead one of the most important offices of the executive branch. We believe her tenure would be marked by more naked partisanship and influence peddling than fair mindedness and sober diligence toward the well-being of all Americans. We urge Senate Republicans to strongly oppose her confirmation.
The 66 people sign who signed the letter include:
|The Honorable Edwin Meese III
Attorney General
President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)
|Alfred S. Regnery
Chairman, Conservative Action Project
President, Republic Book Publishers
|Tom McClusky
President
March for Life Action
|The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell
President
The Leadership Institute
|The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell
Chairman
Constitutional Congress, Inc.
|The Honorable David McIntosh
President
Club for Growth
|Scott T. Parkinson
VP for Government Affairs
Club for Growth
|Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq.
Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
President and CEO, First Liberty Institute
|L. Brent Bozell, III
Founder and President
Media Research Center
|Jenny Beth Martin
Chairman
Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund
|Christopher Malagisi
Executive Director of Outreach
Hillsdale College
|The Honorable Jim DeMint
Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute
Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)
|Ed Corrigan
Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project
President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute
|Rachel Bovard
Senior Director of Policy
Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)
|Myron Ebell
Director, Center for Energy and Environment
Competitive Enterprise Institute
|William L. Walton
President
Council for National Policy
|The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr.
Chief Domestic Advisor
President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)
|Penny Y. Nance
President & CEO
Concerned Women for America
|Lisa B. Nelson
|The Honorable Tony Perkins
President
Family Research Council
|Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.)
Executive Vice President
Family Research Council
|Daniel Schneider
Executive Director
American Conservative Union
|Floyd Brown
Chairman
Western Center for Journalism
|Alan E. Sears
Founder
Alliance Defending Freedom
|The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr.
Managing Editor
ConservativeHQ.com
|Justin Danhof
General Counsel
National Center for Public Policy Research
|Anne Schlafly Cori
Chairman
Eagle Forum
|David N. Bossie
President
Citizens United
|Dr. Richard Lee
President and CEO
There’s Hope America
|The Honorable Gary L. Bauer
President
American Values
|Mike Davis
Founder and President
Article III Project (A3P)
|Nancy Schulze
Founder, President
RCW Speakers
|Kent Glesener
President & CEO
Paradigm Construction & Engineering, Inc.
|Christie Glesener
President
Shofar International Foundation
|Craig Shirley
Reagan Biographer
Presidential Historian
|Steve Berger
Founding Pastor
Grace Chapel
|Don Woodsmall
Principal
Arromid, LLC
|Eaton Hopkins
President
Liberty Surgical
|Seton Motley
President
Less Government
|Gary Marx
President
The Concord Fund
|C. Preston Noell III
President
Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.
|Twila Brase, RN, PHN
President and Co-founder
Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom
|Jay Mount
President
MDS Communications Corporation
|Chad Connelly
President
Faith Wins
|The Honorable Peter J. Thomas
Chairman
The Conservative Caucus
|William W. Pascoe, III
Board Member
Tea Party Patriots Action
|Judson Phillips
Founder
Tea Party Nation
|Jack Park
Conservative Activist and Donor
Law Offices of Jack Park
|Elaine Donnelly
President
Center for Military Readiness
|The Honorable Mike Hill
Former Member
Florida State House
|Mario Navarro da Costa
Director, Washington Bureau
Tradition, Family, Property
|David Haas
President
Morrison Inc.
|Saulius “Saul” Anuzis
President
60 Plus Association
|James L. Martin
Founder/Chairman
60 Plus Association
|Andresen Blom
President
Hawaiian Values
|Amapola Hansberger
Founder and President
Legal Immigrants for America
|Kay R. Daly
President
Coalition for a Fair Judiciary
|Ron Pearson
Executive Director
Conservative Victory Fund
|Joan Holt Lindsey
President
Lindsey Communications
|Paul Gessing
President
Rio Grande Foundation
|Wade Kirby
Director of Development
GSWA
|Dr. Richard Rounsavelle
Trustee
MRC
|Penna Dexter
Co-host
Point of View Radio
|Tim Throckmorton
President
Lifepointe Ministries
|Curt Levey
President
Committee for Justice
|Ashley Baker
Director of Public Policy
Committee for Justice
