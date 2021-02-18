House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) met with former President Donald Trump this week, according to a report released Thursday.

“He’s in Florida this week on political travel and had meetings at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and touched base with President Trump while he was there,” Lauren Fine, Scalise’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

Scalise’s meeting with the 45th president comes after a rift has emerged between pro-Trump Republicans and more establishment GOP members.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago recently.

House GOP chair Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) vote to impeach Trump enraged many House conservatives, such as Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT). Cheney survived her leadership challenge during a February House GOP Conference meeting; however, a January poll shows she remains unpopular in her home state.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking Senate Republican, said he could support a resolution to censure Trump before the impeachment vote.

“I know there are a couple of resolutions out there. … I’ve seen a couple of resolutions at least that I think could attract some support,” Thune said.

After the Senate failed to convict Trump for the second time during an impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed the 45th president.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor after the impeachment vote that Trump’s actions before and on January 6 were a “disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.” However, McConnell did vote to acquit the president.

Trump, in response, called McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

McConnell is reportedly done with the 45th president and is moving on, sources close to McConnell told CNN.

Trump has promised to endorse candidates in Senate primaries who prefer his America First vision, which could lead to clashes during the 2022 midterm elections.