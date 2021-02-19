Joe Biden Calls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Day Six of Winter Storms

President Joe Biden personally called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to discuss the severe winter weather crippling power and water infrastructure in the state, according to the White House.

“President Biden conveyed his support to the people of Texas in this trying time,” the White House said about the call. “He reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected.”

The White House also posted a photo of Biden speaking with Abbott on Twitter.

Tonight, I called Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the ongoing situation in Texas and identify ways we can support the state’s recovery from this storm. I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need. pic.twitter.com/UBwH8DMep2 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

Biden spoke with Abbott after the White House announced FEMA had sent 60 generators Texas to assist in helping residents in the entire state, as well as food, water, and blankets.

On Thursday, 600,000 residents still lacked power with the potential of additional rolling blackouts. At least 30 deaths in the state have been tied to the storm.

FEMA defended only sending 60 generators, as a spokesperson told Breitbart News that Texas localities had not requested additional generators.

The White House said Biden would instruct additional federal agencies to assist Texas residents.

Biden also spoke with Abbott and a group of other governors affected by the storms on Tuesday including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D), Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R), Mississippi Gov.Tate Reeves (R), and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

Biden approved a state of emergency declaration in Texas on Sunday and a state of emergency declaration in Oklahoma and Louisiana on Thursday.

The president finally broke his public silence about the storms in a pair of posts on Twitter on Thursday.

Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers. I’ve declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests. Please heed the instructions of local officials and stay safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2021