A group of House and Senate Republicans is asking President Joe Biden to withdraw his nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) to be Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, citing his support for taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for illegal aliens.

In a letter to Biden, 11 Senate Republicans and 64 House Republicans — led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) — are asking Biden to rescind Becerra’s nomination to lead HHS due to his “embrace of radical policies on immigration,” among other issues.

“Mr. Becerra seeks to decriminalize illegal immigration, which would extend expensive government benefits like Medicaid to anyone who illegally crosses our borders,” the letter states.

Signatories include Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), John Kennedy (R-LA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Rounds (R-SD), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bill Haggerty (R-TN), James Risch (R-ID), and Mike Lee (R-UT).

House Republicans like Reps. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Jim Banks (R-IN), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also signed the letter.

The full letter can be read here:

Cotton-Bishop Letter to Bid… by John Binder

At a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, none of the committee’s 22 Senators asked Becerra about his reported support for providing taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits to the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the United States ,even as at least 30 million Americans are uninsured.

In a report this week, Becerra’s colleagues said he is potentially interested in pursuing policies as HHS Secretary that would expand taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits to illegal aliens.

“… Becerra has repeatedly advocated for undocumented immigrants to have more access to health care and other government benefits, whether through Medicaid or Obamacare,” Politico reported.

Former Rep. Charles Gonzalez (D-TX) told Politico that Becerra has “exceedingly deep convictions about the need” to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits to illegal aliens — a plan that could cost Americans anywhere from $23 billion to $66 billion annually.

Medical experts, when the policy was first proposed by the majority of Democrats running for the presidential nomination in 2019, have admitted that providing taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits to illegal aliens would likely drive a never-ending migration flow of foreign nationals with “serious health problems” to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.