The NYPD released an image on Tuesday of the woman who violently assaulted a two-year-old boy on a subway last weekend.

NYC cops have revealed surveillance images of the as-yet unnamed individual who attacked a toddler on the northbound C train from Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 116th Street in Manhattan. The woman was asking for money from other passengers when she was asked to stand at least six feet away by the boy’s 21-year-old mother.

Instead of complying with the request, the attacker closed the remaining distance and stepped on the mother’s foot. Even as the distressed mom asked “Why did you step on me?” the other woman began throwing punches, repeatedly striking the child.

During the assault, “nobody tried to help me,” the child’s mother told the New York Post just after the attack. “I yelled, ‘Someone help me, take the baby!’ No one did nothing to help.” But another witness described ending the attack by pulling the panhandler away.

The child was transported to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries, and was later released. His attacker, described by sources as “a heavy-set woman with a neck tattoo and buzzcut who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, washed-out jeans, boots and a white face mask,” fled the subway as soon as it stopped.

“I will never forget her face,” the boy’s mom said. “She looked evil.”