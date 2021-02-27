Two people were injured when a gunman opened fire on an expressway Friday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC Chicago reports state police responded to an incident on the Eisenhower Expressway at 8:20 p.m. Once there, a driver told them that someone in another vehicle opened fire on him and he crashed his vehicle as a result.

The driver had a gunshot injury.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police were informed that a female showed up at the hospital saying she had allegedly been shot while driving as well.

ABC 7 reports that police believe the two wounded individuals were both shot by the same gunman. Police also note that the gunman was ready to escape the scene.

Friday nights attack marked the third consecutive day for a shooting on a Chicago expressway.

There have been 39 Chicago expressway shootings thus far in 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.