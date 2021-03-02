Joe Biden Hopes America ‘Back to Normal’ by March 2022

President Joe Biden said Tuesday at the White House he hoped life in the United States would return to normal by March of 2022.

“I’ve been cautioned not to give an answer to that because we don’t know for sure,” he said to a reporter who asked him when life would go back to normal. “But my hope is by this time next year, we’re going to be back to normal and before that. I hope.”

Biden commented after delivering remarks promoting an update on the number of coronavirus vaccines expected for the United States.

Previously, Biden said he expected “by next Christmas,” the United States would be “in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today,”

The president said the timing of America getting back to normal depended on whether people were “smart” as they continued to fight the spread of the virus.

He also warned that the United States could still face difficulties getting rid of the virus, especially as new variants emerged.

But Biden predicted that the United States would have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May.

“That’s progress. Important progress,” Biden said.

He urged every American to get vaccinated when they had the opportunity.

“The more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to overcome this virus and get back to our loved ones, get our economy back on track, and start to move back to normal,” he said.

Biden celebrated Merk’s announced decision to work with Johnson and Johnson to help manufacture vaccines around the clock to deliver more doses.

“I want to thank Johnson and Johnson and Merk for stepping up and being good corporate citizens during this national crisis,” he said.