New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) favorability rating has dropped 22 points from last summer, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

The monthly online poll was conducted February 23-25 and surveyed 1,778 registered voters. The respondents were shown a list of names and asked to “indicate if you have a favorable or unfavorable view of that person or group.” The poll found Cuomo with a national net favorability rating of -11 percent.

This is a 22 point decline from the last poll on Cuomo’s popularity in July 2020. Currently, Cuomo is plagued by three sexual harassment allegations.

The survey was done after former staffer Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Boylan, who worked for Cuomo between March 2015 and October 2018 as his deputy secretary for economic development and as a special adviser, claimed he repeatedly harassed her while colleagues did nothing.

Another poll released Monday from Hill-HarrisX revealed 71 percent of voters believe that Cuomo deliberately concealed the true number of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths in his state.