Black Lives Matter Leader Arrested for Drunk Driving, Resisting Police

A Black Lives Matter leader in South Bend, Indiana, was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and resisting police.
The South Bend Tribune reported:
Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors, were filed against Jorden Giger, 29, Wednesday in Goshen City Court.
According to a probable cause review, a Goshen police officer responded to the 100 block of East Washington Street in Goshen around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man, identified as Giger, slumped over the wheel of a car.
The officer could smell alcohol “emanating from Jorden’s person,” according to court documents.
The paper said Giger refused a field sobriety test. Police obtained an order for a blood test, and at the Goshen Hospital, police allege “Giger was uncooperative, with officers and hospital security staff holding him down while the blood sample was taken.”
This is not Giger’s first run-in with police.
Giger was arrested in New Albany, Indiana, in October when police responded to a “fight between two women outside an area bar,” according to ABC 57.
The Black Lives Matter activist allegedly grabbed “a police officer who was trying to break up a fight between two women and allegedly tried to grab the officer’s taser.
The officer used a Taser device on Giger three times before he could be subdued.
“Giger has been charged with felony disarming a police officer, and three misdemeanors resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication,” the station reported.
In February, Giger voiced his opposition to an Indiana bill that would increase penalties for protests that include property damage.
“And it drives home the point that black life does not matter. That insured property matters more than black lives,” he told Indiana Public Radio.
Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.