H.R. 1, if enacted into law, would make American elections resemble those in the former Soviet Union, said Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Brooks said, “H.R. 1 is the worst piece of legislation relating to elections in the history of the United States of America. It does more to undermine our republic than any legislation I have ever seen or heard of, even looking back in the history books. By way of example, it registers 16- and 17-year-olds. It registers people automatically from multiple different sources like drivers licenses, social security cards, [or] any number of government sources.”

“If you move from one address to another, you’re going to get registered twice,” he continued. “Someone like myself, if it’s Morris Jackson Brooks Jr. at one place, but Morris Jay Brooks Jr. at another, you get registered twice.

Brooks warned that H.R. 1, named the For the People Act, will facilitate voter fraud if enacted as law.

“It’s going to be massive voter fraud,” he held. “In short, the Democrats have ignored and undermined the Commission on Federal Election Reform report in 2005 — a bipartisan commission report by Jimmy Carter on the one hand and James Baker on the other hand — and have expanded the very worst of the things that the report said we needed to avoid.”

LISTEN:

Brooks stated, “If you’re talking about non-citizens voting in American elections. H.R. 1 is going to make it much easier, because it makes it a criminal offense for a poll worker to deny a non-citizen voting at the polls. That’s craziness, but that’s what they do with this legislation by tying the hands of our poll workers, who will be fearful of being prosecuted if they challenge a non-citizen who is trying to vote in an American election.”

“On another level, the bipartisan report from 2005 says we need to minimize mass mail-out of [ballots], [and] minimize absentee voting, because that is where fraud is most likely to occur,” Brooks added. “What do the Democrats do? They expand it dramatically. The exact opposite of what we should be doing.”

Brooks remarked, “There are dozens of provisions in this legislation that undermine the sacredness and the accuracy of the elections, and what we saw in a few places in the country in 2020 with the massive voter fraud that was occurring in those places would now become commonplace throughout the United States.”

“In sum, the reliability the trustworthiness of American elections under H.R. 1 would be akin to those in the old Soviet Union, or in Cuba, or in Venezuela, or North Korea. Sure, you can vote, but your vote doesn’t count.”

Marlow assessed, “It also makes a permanent Democrat majority. The Republicans would never win another election again if this gets passed.”

“We don’t steal elections. They do,” Brooks concluded.