Serena Williams Says the Pain Is Real: ‘Proud’ of Meghan Markle for Interview

Tennis great Serena Williams said Monday she felt the “pain and cruelty” suffered by Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, after the former actress used a television interview to accuse Britain’s royal family of racism.

As Breitbart News reported, Markle went public with a host of claims about the royal family in the interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging concerns were expressed about the color of her son’s skin ahead of his birth.

Meghan said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

She also said she was pushed to the brink of suicide after marrying into royalty in 2018.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, said her “friend” Meghan had taught her “what it means to be truly noble” and said she felt her pain as she lived with “oppression” inside Buckingham Palace.

“I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonize us,” Williams tweeted as part of a longer statement.

“We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.

“The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal.”

Meghan and Harry said in the interview their second child, who is due this summer, would be a girl.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect,” Williams added.