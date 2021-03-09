Former first lady Michelle Obama is among those who will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame (NWHF), the organization said Monday.

According to a press release, the organization “will celebrate the inclusion of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021 at the NWHF’s new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building.”

The NWHF shared the full list of inductees in a tweet on Monday:

The NWHF is excited to announce our 2021 Inductees!

Octavia Butler

Judy Chicago

Katherine Johnson

Joy Harjo

Rebecca Halstead

Emily Howland

Indra Nooyi @IndraNooyi

Michelle Obama

Mia Hamm

For more information #GreatWomen2021 #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021

The organization described Obama as an advocate, author, lawyer, and “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century.”

“During her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, transforming the White House into the ‘People’s House,'” the release said, adding she continues to have a “profound public impact.”

In February, Obama announced she was launching a Netflix children’s show, Waffles and Mochi, to promote healthy eating and food from different cultures, Breitbart News reported:

Barack and Michelle Obama signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2018 to develop and distribute content from their Higher Ground productions company. At the time, the couple said they wanted to produce content “touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights,” and more. … During her tenure as first lady, Michelle Obama promoted federal nutrition standards for school lunches. As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration rolled back the standards last year in favor of giving schools more freedom around nutrition.

Jennifer Lopez joined Obama in October to promote her “When We All Vote” initiative, encouraging voting by mail while people across the country reported having their mail-in ballots stolen and tens of thousands received incorrect ballots from local election officials.

“Lopez is not the only celebrity to take part in Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which the former first lady has described as a non-partisan effort to boost voter registration among all Americans,” the Breitbart News article read.

“But the project, however, is also backed by a slew of left-wing Hollywood and sports celebrities whose past public statements have been anything but non-partisan,” the report concluded.