Michelle Obama Teams Up with Jennifer Lopez to Push Voting by Mail

Pop star Jennifer Lopez teamed up with Michelle Obama to promote her “When We All Vote” initiative and to encourage people to vote by mail just as voters around the country report having their mail-in ballots stolen from their mailboxes and tens of thousands voters are receiving incorrect ballots from their local election officials.

“Voting Don’t Cost a Thing — except a small amount of your time,” wrote When We All Vote on Twitter — an apparent spoof off of Jennifer Lopez’s hit song, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Included in the tweet was a video of Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez promoting the former first lady’s initiative, and “remind[ing] us that we are all in this together this election season.”

“And if anybody has any questions about where, how, what to do, go to whenweallvote dot org, all the information is there,” implored Michelle Obama. “You don’t have to figure this out on your own. There are a lot of people around who can tell you how to get a mail-in ballot, how to vote by mail, how to vote in person.”

🎶Voting Don’t Cost a Thing – except a small amount of your time 🎶@MichelleObama and @JLo remind us that we are all in this together this election season ✨ Visit our Voter Resources Hub to make your plan to vote → https://t.co/0mKOgWX498 pic.twitter.com/wtnvMug0Oo — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) October 14, 2020

The video of Obama and Jennifer Lopez was published on Twitter on the same day that Breitbart News published a string of reports from across the country pointing to issues voters are facing with voting by mail:

Indeed, on Friday, Breitbart News reported that “A woman in South Los Angeles told local media that she found voter ballots on the ground at a Bank of America drive-thru.” Later that day, another headline read “Nearly 50,000 Voters Receive Wrong Ballot in Ohio County.”

Last week, federal prosecutors said a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was charged for allegedly dumping mail, including nearly 100 election ballots addressed to residents in West Orange, New Jersey.

Obama went on to suggest that those who do decide to vote in person “be safe, wear a mask,” and also to “bring a bag lunch” just in case there’s a long line and somebody gets hungry.

“But when you go out there, just be safe, wear a mask, bring a bag lunch, because we hope the lines won’t be long, we don’t want anybody to leave because they’re hungry,” said Obama.

“It’s a field trip!” exclaimed Lopez. “Everybody go together!”

Lopez is not the only celebrity to take part in Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which the former first lady has described as a non-partisan effort to boost voter registration among all Americans. But the project, however, is also backed by a slew of left-wing Hollywood and sports celebrities whose past public statements have been anything but non-partisan.

