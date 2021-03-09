Reports: Cuomo Received Seven-Figure Deal for ‘Leadership’ Book

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who faces immense scrutiny over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple claims of sexual harassment, profited highly off of his latest book, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

The report alleges Cuomo’s book, which focuses on his “leadership” and the Empire State’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, fetched a seven-figure advance. “Talk among sources familiar with the deal is that the book sold for at least low to mid-seven figures,” the report stated.

While Cuomo has not said what he was paid for the book, he insisted that “you’ll see on my financial disclosure” how much he was paid, although that is not set to be released until mid-May. Cuomo also previously claimed that he would donate portions of profits made off of the book to a coronavirus-related charity.

According to NPD BookScan, 45,800 print copies of Cuomo’s book, released through Crown Publishing — a subsidiary of Penguin Random House — have been sold. NPD BookScan’s figure does not include digital/e-book sales. Vanity Fair noted, “Cuomo’s book, which came out on October 13, has taken an extra hit since the scandals erupted.”

The report also comes after Crown Publishing announced it had “paused active support” for Cuomo’s book, insisting it will not reprint or reissue it in paperback form over his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

In February, it was reported the Cuomo administration withheld the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes to shield the Cuomo government from federal investigation and political scrutiny. Those reports were later substantiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said at the time she was “conducting ongoing investigations into more than 20 nursing homes whose reported conduct during the first wave of the pandemic presented particular concern.”

Shortly after Cuomo’s nursing home reports surfaced, multiple women came forward accusing Cuomo of inappropriate sexual behavior.

