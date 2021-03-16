Gavin Newsom Promises to Replace Dianne Feinstein with Black Woman; But Feinstein Not Retiring Yet

California Governor Gavin Newsom told MSNBC on Monday evening that he will appoint a “black woman” to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) if she retires before completing her term. But Feinstein, 87, said she has no plans to retire soon.

Newsom said, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle:

Gov. Gavin Newsom would appoint a Black woman to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she does not finish her term, he said Monday. Newsom faced pressure from African American and progressive political leaders to name a Black woman to replace Vice President Kamala Harris when she gave up her Senate seat in January. Instead, he picked California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who became the first Latino to represent the state in the Senate.