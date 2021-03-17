Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) is promoting an “Assault Weapons” ban and suggesting that she is doing so in order that her daughters can grow up in a country that will “protect them.”

Duckworth suggested that “Congress has a duty to act” on gun control and responded to Congressional refusal to pass more gun laws by saying, “enough is enough.”

She tweeted:

I don’t want my daughters to have to grow up in a country that won’t protect them from firearm violence. People are dying and Congress has a duty to act. My colleagues and I introduced a ban on assault weapons. Enough is enough. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 17, 2021

Duckworth is one of 34 Democrat co-sponsors on the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” which was put forward by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on March 12, 2021.

In Duckworth’s home state, 20 people were shot over the weekend in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Breitbart News noted Feinstein’s legislation bans 205 different firearms and ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.

A similar ban existed at the federal level from 1994-2004. The Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice issued a report after the federal ban expired and noted that the ban’s impact on crime was negligible.

The Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”

