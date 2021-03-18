A Milwaukee County children’s court judge who served as CEO of a foundation promoting Drag Queen Story Hours has been arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that Brett Blomme, 38, was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography:

BREAKING: Former President of Drag Queen Story Hour Foundation and Children's Court Judge Arrested on Seven Counts of Child Porn https://t.co/VcwOJ8yaVs via @gatewaypundit — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 18, 2021

The complaint states the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation began the investigation into Blomme through a “CyberTip” provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the “tip,” a Kik messaging application user known as “dommasterbb,” uploaded child pornography images and videos “on 27 separate occasions in October and November of 2020.”

The complaint continues:

Those files were sent to other Kik users through private chat messages or shared in a messaging group. The email used for registering the Kik account “dommasterbb” was identified in the CyberTip as “brett.blomme@gmail.com.” This email address associated with the “dommasterbb” Kik account was listed as “verified” by Kik.

The complaint notes Kik provided several Internet Protocol (IP) addresses used by “dommasterbb” to upload and share pornographic images and videos.

A special agent with the DOJ discovered two of the IP addresses were provided by a Milwaukee County government building.

According to a press release at the DOJ, each of the seven counts of possession of child pornography “requires a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 3 years initial confinement,” the release added.

The complaint includes explicit descriptions of adult sexual acts with minors, including “toddler” age.

“Based upon records linking those uploads to the defendant, DOJ investigators obtained search warrants for the defendant, his chambers, his vehicle, and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane Counties,” the DOJ’s statement said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported prior to his election to the court in 2020, Blomme, a longtime LGBTQ activist, served as president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which distributes grants to LGBTQ groups in the Milwaukee area.

The foundation’s website removed their Drag Queen Story Hours page. The web archive of the page states the children’s event “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

The mission of Drag Queen Story Hours, according to the Cream City Foundation, is to provide “a fun and entertaining way to educate all ages about progressive social justice & human growth and development issues through literature and reading.”

The Sentinel reports Blomme is married to his male partner. They have two children and own two homes, one in Milwaukee and the other in the Madison area.

During his election campaign for circuit judge, Blomme ran as a liberal challenger to former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s appointee, Paul Dedinsky.

“I’m the progressive alternative,” Blomme said during his campaign. “He’s self-identified as a Walker guy, a Walker judge. My career has been working for the most marginalized in the community. I’ll put my record up against his any day of the week.”

Breitbart News reported yesterday:

The 38-year-old was held in the Dane County Jail until he made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where he was released on a signature bond, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Blomme was ordered not to use social media or file-sharing capabilities on the internet and not to have any unsupervised contact with children other than his own two.

The case is State of Wisconsin v. Brett R. Blomme, No. 2021CF000647 in Circuit Court, Dane County, Wisconsin.