Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) cast doubt Thursday on the House Democrats’ investigation to determine if it is necessary to overturn the certified election of Iowa’s Second Congressional District and give another seat to House Democrats.

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart, who lost to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks during the 2020 congressional elections, is asking the House Administration Committee to seat her over Miller-Meeks. The Iowa conservative defeated Hart by six votes.

Correa, a moderate Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, asked the question, “What motivates Congress to look at something that should be a state issue?”

“I want to see what compelling reasons there are for the feds to get involved in this. I think these are issues that right now are probably best left at the state level,” the Democrat said.

As the moderate Democrat has cast doubt on House Democrats’ desire to overturn the certified election, some swing district Democrats have supported the investigation into the Iowa Second Congressional District election.

Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Cindy Axne have supported the House Administration Committee’s investigation into the motivation to overturn the election. Their support for the investigation drew swift condemnation from Republicans.

Golden, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for his questioning of the 2020 election results, said, “My instinct is that on these types of things, it’s always best to count every vote, look under every stone. I think it’s best for either the incumbent or the challenger to allow the process to go as far as there are legal options to do so.”

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said in a statement Thursday, “Jared Golden is a complete hypocrite who is willing to steal an election when it benefits his own party.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said Hart’s challenge would put Axne, the only Democrat from Iowa in Congress, in “jeopardy.”

Ernst asked, “Where is Cindy Axne saying, ‘This is an outrage and the Iowa voters have spoken?'”

CNN asked for a statement in response to Ernst’s comments. An Axne spokesperson said, “I support a transparent process that ensures every properly cast vote in this contest is counted.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.