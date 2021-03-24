White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed ignorance Wednesday of a widely publicized Senate report showing President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, receiving a transfer of $3.5 million from Russia.

“Not familiar with that claim, doesn’t sound like it’s backed up by a lot of evidence if you have evidence and specifics, happy to discuss it further,” Psaki said when asked by New York Post reporter Stephen Nelson about the financial transfer.

When Nelson cited the September 2020 Senate Homeland Security Committee report as evidence, Psaki replied, “I am not familiar with the report at all.”

The report released in September 2020 revealed the wife of the former mayor of Moscow had wired the funds into a bank account controlled by Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a firm cofounded by Hunter Biden and his business associate Devon Archer.

The transaction took place in 2013, while Biden was the Vice President of the United States in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Then-President Donald Trump raised the report during a debate with Biden who falsely said the allegation was “totally discredited.”